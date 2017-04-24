Firefighters battled a fire at the abandoned Strathmartine Hospital for over two hours.

Fire crews attended the derelict hospital, after a fire took hold in an attic space on the first floor of the building, around 3.40pm on Sunday.

The fire was extinguished by 5.08pm, with three appliances from Kingsway and Macalpine Road Fire Stations involved in the operation.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “There was a fire in the property measuring 50m by 30m.

“It was on the first floor.

“Three appliances attended and the fire fighters used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

“The crews stood down at 5.08pm.

“Police were informed of the incident.”