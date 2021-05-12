Fire crews battle blaze near St Andrews hotel

Teams from three fire stations are currently battling a blaze at a derelict lodge near a St Andrews hotel.

Crews from St Andrews, Cupar and Tayport are situated on Strathkinness Low Road following the first reports of a fire shortly before 8am on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed crews are in attendance at Carron Lodge, near Rufflets hotel.

Two main hosereel jets are being used to tackle the blaze at the derelict building.

A spokesman for SFRS added: “Appliances from St Andrews, Cupar and Tayport remain on the scene.”