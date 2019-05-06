Fire crews at former Dundee hospital after reports of smoke

Fire officers have attended at a former Dundee hospital which is a frequent target for vandals following reports of smoke visible at the site.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received a report of a fire close to Strathmartine Hospital shortly before 3pm today, sending an appliance to attend from Macalpine Road.

Crews extinguished a small hedge fire at Pitcairn Road before noticing another blaze on the grounds of the former hospital itself, which they extinguished using a hose reel jet and fire beaters.

Locals took to social media to share images of the smoke, which could be seen from a distance.

@Strathmartine looks like a wee fire but down by the main road pic.twitter.com/XfP7Np2aIu — Elizabeth Millar (@Rainbowlilybet) May 6, 2019

An SFRS spokeswoman said: “We’ve been in attendance of the area of Strathmartine Hospital following reports of secondary fires.

“We received a call just before 3pm to attend at the bottom of Pitcairn Road and then moved onto an area of grass at Strathmartine Hospital. The fires have been extinguished.”