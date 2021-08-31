Fire crew tackles blaze after trees set alight in Dunfermline

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in a wooded area of Dunfermline.

Neighbours reported seeing a number of trees on fire close to James Allan Community Centre in Paton Street in Townhill shortly after 7pm on Monday.

One witness said several trees were “well alight” with “flames rising as high as 20 feet into the air” before raising the alarm.

She added: “I looked out of my kitchen window to see smoke and then flames in the treeline along the edge of the playing field.

Residents raised the alarm

“Very quickly the trees were well alight with flames rising high into the air around 20 feet high.

“There was a lot of smoke drifting across the area.

“Thankfully the fire brigade arrived very quickly and got to work putting it out.

“It could have been much worse had they not arrived so soon.”

It remains unclear how the fire started but one resident living close to Willowbank Brae, who asked not to be named, said they saw a number of youths in the wooded area just moments before the fire was spotted.

Anti-social behaviour

She added: “There is a cut-through on to the playing field through the trees and I saw a small group of youths there just a couple of minutes before smoke appeared.

“There was a lot of smoke and then flames as the trees went up in flames.

“There have been some issues with anti-social behaviour in the area in recent months.

“However it’s the first time there as been a fire.”

Fire discovered in wooded area

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We received the alert at 7.21pm on Monday August 30 to a fire in a wooded area close to the James Allan Community Centre on Paton Street in Townhill.

“One appliance was despatched from nearby Dunfermline station and on arrival officers found trees and woodland alight.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said officers had not been alerted to the fire.