Fire Crews rushed to an address after a chair caught fire on a balcony in the early hours.

Emergency services were notified of the fire on North Street in Montrose just before 4am.

Two crews from Montrose and one appliance from Brechin remained on the scene for just over half an hour using a thermal image camera and a hose reel jet to bring the fire under control.

It is understood no parties required medical attention and all person were accounted for this morning.

A spokeswoman for Tayside Fire and Rescue said: “Two appliance from Montrose and one appliance from Brechin attended an address on North Street, Montrose after a chair caught fire on a balcony.

“One hosereel jet and thermal image camera were used and the stop came in at 04.33am this morning – all persons were accounted for.”