Fire closes busy Dundee road as emergency services rush to scene

A fire has closed a section of one of Dundee’s busiest roads.

The section of Strathmartine Road between Clepington Road and the Five Ways Roundabout is closed due to a fire in a property on Strathmartine Road.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “The road will be closed for some time while the incident is dealt with, so please try and avoid the area if you can.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 9.21am about a fire at a property in Strathmartine Road.

“We are currently in attendance. We sent three appliances and a height vehicle.”

More to follow.