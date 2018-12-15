Fire chiefs say Braeview head teacher had ‘lack of training’

Fire chiefs investigating the Braeview Academy blaze have pointed to a “lack of training and guidance” offered to the head teacher as part of her responsibility to keep the building safe.

A fire safety audit made at the campus on September 20, just days after officials had to seal off classrooms and transfer pupils to two other Dundee schools, also reiterates concerns over staff training, fire drills and preventing further wilful fireraising incidents.

In a section of the report, investigators note the lack of support given “to assist the dutyholder (head teacher) in undertaking measures required to comply with Chapter 1 duties”.

The Fire (Scotland) Act 2005 sets out the responsibilities of an employer under Chapter 1 to “take reasonable care for the safety in respect of harm caused by fire” of staff and any other relevant people, including children.

North East councillor Brian Gordon, whose ward covers Braeview Academy, said: “Although there was a fire at the school, we really need to thank our lucky stars it didn’t happen in school hours.

“We now urgently need to look at other schools in the city and make sure they are safety compliant.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We are carrying out the recommendations identified in the fire safety audit and this will help inform work that is ongoing across council buildings.”