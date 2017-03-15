A Dundee fire chief has said harmful chemicals were a concern during a blaze at a city factory.

An investigation was under way after an explosion at the Rockwell Solutions site at the Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate on Monday night.

A huge cordon was thrown up around the unit to protect members of the public, with six fire engines called to tackle the flames — which were brought under control over an hour later. No-one was hurt.

Dundee Scottish Fire and Rescue Service group manager Craig Thomson said: “There were a number of chemicals in the vicinity of the fire, some in storage tanks.

“Our first concern was to try to stop the fire spreading into the building. We needed to keep the tanks and other chemical containers cool.

“Nobody was in the building or surrounding area when we arrived — it had been safely evacuated and nobody was injured.

“Cooler jets were used to contain the fire and the chemicals were monitored using a thermal imaging camera.

“Because of the chemicals we used a wide cordon. There were solvents and the fire could have been quite intense if they had been involved. The fire was extinguished in open air and didn’t affect the main part of the building.

“We will be carrying out a joint investigation with Police Scotland to try to determine the cause of the fire. At the moment there is nothing to suggest that there were any suspicious circumstances.”

Police remained at the scene yesterday to investigate the cause, with the smell of smoke still lingering in the area.

Staff were still working at the factory, but it’s believed that the area where the fire took hold was still cordoned off as officers continued their probe.

Rockwell Solutions manufactures lidding film for products.

The firm’s management were not available for comment at the time of going to press, and staff at the scene declined to comment when approached by the Tele.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “At about 6.35pm Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended reports of an explosion within an industrial unit in Brunel Road, Dundee.

“On arrival a containment was put in place to ensure that no members of the public were put at risk while the emergency services dealt with the fire which was brought under control by 9pm and the roads around the area were all re-opened.

“No persons were injured during the incident and there will be a police presence in the area while inquiries continue.”