Huge blaze near £32 million Dundee sports centre was ‘act of vandalism’

A huge blaze near a multi-million pound Dundee sports facility is being treated as an act of vandalism by the city council.

Flames soared from a hedge near the running track at the boundary of the Regional Performance Centre at Caird Park on Sunday evening.

Crews from the Kingsway East Fire Station battled the blaze shortly after 10pm for around 30 minutes before standing crews stood down a short time later.

Footage captured at the scene at the council-owned facility was uploaded to social media, with eyewitnesses saying it had spread in a matter of seconds.

It is understood a vehicle was seen leaving the area around the time smoke began to bellow out of the hedges.

The incident is the second of its nature this year, with a similar fire starting in the same area in April, which the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) also battled.

One man who works locally said deliberate fire raising has become a “common occurrence” at this time of year around the Caird Park area.

Area Commander Gordon Pryde, SFRS Local Senior Officer for Perth & Kinross, Angus and Dundee slammed the incident as “unacceptable, criminal behaviour”.

He said: “Deliberate fires are completely unacceptable and put unnecessary pressure on firefighters when genuine emergencies arise.

“Every deliberate fire has victims, costs – and consequences.

“That is why we take a zero tolerance approach to these incidents, and work closely with our partners at Police Scotland in an effort to trace anyone involved in this unacceptable and criminal behaviour.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “There was vandalism carried out to a hedge at the boundary of the Regional Performance Centre at Caird Park.”

Police Scotland were contacted on Tuesday about the blaze but said they had “not been made aware” of any fires in the area.