Fire brigade called to Broughty Ferry Tesco store after reported fire inside supermarket

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service rushed to Broughty Ferry this afternoon to deal with what has been described as a “small fire”.

A fire service spokeswoman said they received a call at 12.06pm to attend Brook Street after a “small fire in a premises” was spotted, understood to be the Tesco store in the street.

It was reported on Facebook that smoke was seen coming from the supermarket.

The spokeswoman said two fire engines were sent from the Balmossie station and were still in attendance at the time of publication.

She added that there were no reports of any injuries.

Police vehicles have also been seen on the street. The force has been approached for comment.