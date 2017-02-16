A huge blaze that tore through a water tank in the docks created quite a spectacle for Dundee folk yesterday afternoon.

The large inferno took hold in a tank containing raw sewage in East Camperdown Street, spewing thick black smoke into the sky above the city.

Firefighters used three pumping appliances and an aerial ladder to control the fire, which began at about 4.50pm yesterday.

Emergency calls were made from 36 people, and it took firefighters almost two hours to bring the fire under control.

The emergency services stayed on the scene for the rest of the night.

There were no reports of any injuries.

