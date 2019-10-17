Fire boat crew from Dundee Airport rescued after vessel broke during exercise

Two fire boat crew from Dundee Airport had to be rescued last night when their vessel broke down during a training exercise.

Coastguards were scrambled from Broughty Ferry, Carnoustie and Arbroath at 6.45pm when the call came in that the airport’s fire boat was in trouble in the River Tay.

The two people on board escaped injury during the incident and their boat was safely brought back to shore.

A spokesman for the coastguard said: “We got the call at 6.45pm last night that the airport’s fire boat was in difficulty.

“It had been on the River Tay for a training exercise just off the airport when the boat got into difficulties and broke down.

“There were two persons on board at the time.”

He added: “Two boats from Broughty Ferry were called out, along with coastguards from Arbroath and Carnoustie. They were all stood down at 8pm and the two persons on board were safe.”