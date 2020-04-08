Fire at former hospital grounds in Dundee

Firefighters are still in attendance at the site of an earlier fire in the grounds of the former Strathmartine Hospital on the outskirts of Dundee.

Crews received a call at 3.20pm and three appliances were called to help extinguish the blaze.

A spokesman for SFRS said: “We received a call at 3.20pm to say that an area of scrubland was on fire at the grounds of the former Strathmartine Hospital.

“Three appliances, two from Macalpine Road and one from Kingsway are currently on scene.”

It is understood that the fire is out and the building was not affected, with crews still at the scene.