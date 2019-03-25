VIDEO: Fire at Dundee store a setback, but locals ‘resilient’ says local councillor

A Lochee councillor has paid tribute to the resilience of local community groups in the wake of a blaze at the Furniture Factory, but conceded the incident had been a “setback” for the area.

The well-known outlet, on Lochee High Street, was left gutted when flames tore through the property at around midnight on March 2.

Investigators, who are still examining CCTV footage of the hours leading up to the blaze, have said they now believe foul play may have been involved.

Lochee councillor Charlie Malone said it was disappointing to hear police are now treating the incident as suspicious.

He said: “It’s an iconic building, even dating back before it was a furniture store.

“It’s another small setback for community groups in making the area vibrant but I know they are extremely resilient.”