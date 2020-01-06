Fire at Chinese takeaway in Dundee sees blaze spread along street

An investigation has been launched after a fire broke out in a city business on Saturday morning.

The blaze, which is believed to have started in the China China takeaway along Clepington Road, spread to adjacent businesses including Afferton’s Funeral Directors after it broke out around 11am.

It was eventually extinguished at 4pm, almost for five hours after the emergency services arrived on the scene.

The takeaway business has been completely gutted and the roof, which is shared by several other premises, has partially collapsed.

The funeral director’s confirmed that there were no bodies awaiting burial inside their premises.

They also confirmed that all the cremated remains inside the premises were rescued by fire service on Saturday.

Funeral director Paul Craigie praised the efforts of the firefighters saying: “I was over the moon when I got the call from police telling me all the ashes had been saved.

“I was so worried.”

The fire service say the probable cause of the fire will not be known until a thorough investigation of the premises has been carried out.