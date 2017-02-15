Fire alert after blaze in Dundee this morning

Fire crews were called out to a blaze in Coldside in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters raced to Lorimer Street at about 12.50am after reports of a fire at a bin store in the street.

Two appliances from Macalpine Road Fire Station and one from Blackness Road Fire Station were tasked with bringing the blaze under control.

There were no reports of any injuries.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service: “Scottish Fire and Rescue crews attended a small fire at a block of flats in Lorimer Street around 12.50am on February 15.

“The fire occurred in one of the bin stores.

“Three appliances were sent to bring the fire under control and crews stood down at 1.45am once it had been extinguished.