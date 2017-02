Dundee United’s Challenge Cup final clash with St Mirren will take place at Motherwell’s Fir Park on Saturday March 25.

The final normally takes place on a Sunday, but the SPFL have gone with a Saturday lunch-time kick off (12.30) this year to avoid a clash with Scotland’s Hampden World Cup qualifier against Slovenia the following evening.

It will be the fifth time the final has taken place at Fir Park, but the first time for almost two decades.