Fintry woman left shaken after intruder appears in her hallway

A disabled woman was left shaken after coming face to face with an intruder in her hallway.

Mandi Rusk, who has lived on Fintry Road for the past five years, found the man, who had broken in through her front door, in her hallway before he eventually fled the scene.

Police Scotland conducted a search of the area after Mandi’s son alerted the force but they were unable to locate the trespasser.

Mandi said the man – described as being 6ft and of medium build – entered her house shortly before 11pm on Saturday night.

The 37-year-old, who suffers from mobility issues, admitted she has not left the house much during the coronavirus lockdown and the incident on Saturday had given her a fright.

She said: “Given the current lockdown I’ve rarely gone out so I was quite shaken up by what happened but thankfully nothing was taken.

“My son had gone to check that my mobility scooter was charging and we think the door hadn’t shut properly behind him.

“I heard the door closing again and I shouted asking if it was my son.”

After receiving no response, Mandi went into the hallway and saw the man standing there.

She added: “When I saw him coming in I asked him what he was doing.

“He was wearing a red ribbed jacket and he had short spiky grey hair and blue jeans.

“Once I told him the police had been called he started walking back down Fintry Road. I kept watching him from my property and I saw the blue lights in the corner of my eye and the next thing he was gone.”

Police dogs were involved in the search operation while Mandi gave a statement to officers at her property.

A spokesman for the force added: “We can confirm that officers were called to the Fintry Road area of Dundee around 11pm on Saturday May 16, after concern that an unknown man tried to enter a property.

“A search was made in the nearby area but there was no trace of the man and suitable advice was given to the caller.”

Mandi shared her experience on social media to warn the local community, with the post receiving thousands of shares.

She said: “I was quite surprised by how many people shared it. Many other residents have contacted me privately to make sure I was ok and said there had been similar incidents in other parts of Dundee.”