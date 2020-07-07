Dundee residents vow to install CCTV after car tyres were slashed in random spree

Car owners believe yobs used a BBQ fork to slash the tyres of vehicles parked near Fintry Primary School.

Residents living on Findcastle Place told the Tele their vehicles were damaged along with cars on neighbouring streets over the weekend.

June Petrie, owner of All Creature Comforts dog walking business, estimated as many as five vehicles were targeted during the “pointless” wrecking spree.

After posting about the incident on social media she discovered cars in nearby Grampian Gardens had also been damaged.

She added: “I wanted to make others aware of what had happened. I’m not sure when exactly my vehicle was damaged but I only noticed it on Sunday.

“At first I thought it was a puncture but then we noticed the distinctive holes on the tyre.

“One of our neighbours vehicles was also damaged, it seems like such a pointless thing for someone to do.

“We’ve lived here for 30 years and nothing like this has happened before. As result we are already looking to put CCTV in.

“I contacted the police and I’m aware others living in the area have done the same after what has happened.”

Another neighbour – who declined to be named – confirmed a red Vauxhall had also been damaged in the incident.

He said: “It’s my stepson’s vehicle and, because it’s such a new car, there is no spare tyre so we had to call someone out to replace the tyre at a cost of £75.

“I’m surprised that this incident has happened. It looks like someone has used a BBQ fork to do it, there are two distinctive prong marks on the tyre.

“There was another vehicle damaged on Finella Place as well so it does appear someone has just randomly been slashing tyres.

“Given what’s happened we are also looking to get CCTV installed.”

Resident Agnes Hosie, 70, said she was “shocked” to hear about the number of vehicles that had been targeted.

The retired bus driver added: “I was aware some vehicles had been damaged over the weekend.

“My vehicle was in the driveway but I was shocked to hear how many cars had their tyres slashed.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed they were aware of the matter and will be carrying out inquiries in due course.