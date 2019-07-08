Fintry residents demand council ‘clean up nursery site or demolish it’

Raging residents have blasted the council for leaving former Fintry Nursery to rot.

And they are demanding the building is either tidied or torn down.

The nursery at Fintry Road closed a decade ago and had been maintained until three years ago but is now overgrown, vandalised and strewn with rubbish.

One nearby resident, who did not want to be named, said: “It’s ridiculous.

“Everyone around here is really annoyed about the way the building has been left to become an eyesore.

“I look out on it every day and it is getting beyond a joke.

“Rubbish has been thrown into it for years now, but the grass has become so overgrown that you cannot even see the bottles, cans and crisp papers.”

She added: “You often get kids clambering all over the building and trying to break into it.

“The place was boarded up years ago, but the kids keep trying to get in and it is dangerous.

“One day someone will get hurt.

“The boards get ripped off and the kids either jump the fence to get in, or scamper over nearby buildings and shops.

“People here are getting sick and tired of it and we’ve all been saying that the council should either come out and tidy it up, or just demolish it altogether.”

After the nursery closed there was speculation the building was going to be converted into housing.

However, nothing has materialised and the matter was raised by residents more than a year ago with Dundee City Council.

One lady who lived for more than 30 years at Fintry Mills, which overlooks the site, said: “There were ideas for things to use the building but nothing ever happened and it’s just got worse since then.

“Even if they just cut the grass it would make it a bit better to look at. The playpark was used occasionally but not any more.”

Another resident said: “The grass used to be cut regularly but they’ve stopped for some reason.

“I suppose it has something to do with cut back to budgets,

“The last time it was cut was after I raised the issue with Abertay Housing Association, who reported it to the council.”

The building served as a nursery for 50 years until it closed in 2009 and has remained empty since the doors were locked for the last time.

A spokeswoman for the council said: “We are looking into this.”