Fintry Primary School driving ban: what do parents think?

A driving ban will be introduced around Fintry Primary School in Dundee at the end of this month.

On Friday it was announced that September 27, parents will no longer be able to drive their cars in the streets surrounding the primary school on during pick-up and drop-off times.

The measures will be in place from Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 9.15am, and from 3pm to 3.30pm.

It is a bid to make the area safer for those walking to school but will it work?

We went along to find out what parents and carers of children at the school think about the decision made by Dundee City Council.

What do parents think?

Dad Paul McDonald, 48, said he thinks the decision is “a great idea”.

He said: “I think there’s an element of frustration if you’re pushed for time, especially for parents that work.

“Parking is at a premium and it’s not the easiest.

“From personal experience I’ve seen some horrendous parking around this area.”

He added: “I think it would be a lot better if people were parking maybe on the main street rather than around this area.

“I drive my daughter to school in the morning, or her mum drives her,.

“Generally what we do is park down on the main road and then just walk up.

“I think it’s a great idea.”

Blue badge holder clarification

Despite requests for clarity, the council did not clarify whether people who have disabilities and have blue badges will be exempt from the driving ban.

When asked, a spokesperson for the council said: “Exemptions have been restricted to residents of the area with a permit, along with emergency vehicles and contracted taxis for school transport.”

Grandmother Janet, who is a blue badge holder, said she is concerned she won’t be able to pick up her grandchildren if she has to park far away.

She said: “I’ve got a blue badge so I hope that that’ll be enough to get me near the school.

“I’ll have problems walking if I can’t park here because if I have to park further away there’s no way I can from there and all the cars will just park up there as well.

“There needs to be some clarification and there needs to be some sensible rules put in place.”

Issues elsewhere

The ban will be introduced on Finavon Terrace, Findcastle Street, Findcastle Place and Findcastle Terrace.

Mum Sammy O’hare said she understands the idea, but thinks the ban will divert the parking problems elsewhere.

“I think it’s fair enough,” she said.

“I think it does get busy with cars but I do also think it might cause some issues because if people can’t park here they’re just going to start parking in the other places.”

She added: “I don’t bring my car because there’s so much congestion.

“I would never attempt this street ever because it’s just impossible.”

How do residents feel?

Ron Neave, who lives on Fincastle Terrace and is chairman of Fintry Community Council, said he does not think the ban will solve traffic issues in the area.

He said: “They’re going to displace the traffic on to the main roads, which is making it difficult for the lollipop people as it is.”

He added: “What we wanted them to do and what the community wanted them to do is trial a one-way system, to me that would have been far better.

“You come here in the morning you cannot move for vehicles.

“I leave in the morning at half past eight and the place is absolute pandemonium.

“I don’t think it’s going to resolve any of the issues, all it’s going to do is displace the traffic.”

Will it encourage exercise?

The council has introduced the ban in an effort to make the area safer for those walking.

Mum, Kerry Campbell, 33, said she doesn’t think the ban will increase the amount of people walking or cycling to school.

She said: “I don’t think it’ll encourage people to get the walk or cycle.

“I think people are lazy, not everyone because people that work have to drop their kids off as quickly as possible.”