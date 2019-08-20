Fintry pair accused of neglecting and starving child for more than a year

A couple will stand trial accused of neglecting and starving a child for almost 18 months.

Gemma Freedman and Harley Webster, both 22, are accused of wilfully neglecting the child at two addresses in Dundee between June 21 2017 and November 2 last year.

They are charged with repeatedly failing to attend pre-arranged medical appointments, administer prescribed medication and provide the child with adequate nourishment and clothing.

The pair, both of Fintry, allegedly failed to supervise the child whereby the youngster sustained numerous injuries.

Both have denied the allegations and a trial was fixed for October 14, with an intermediate diet on September 24.