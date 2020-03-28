Cousins keep Angus village’s spirits up by playing bagpipes during coronavirus lockdown

Two youngsters are using music to help an Angus village rally together in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Finlay Liddell, 10, occasionally joined by his cousin Andrew Liddell, 13, have been travelling round Birkhill playing to residents and local care homes.

Finlay plays bagpipes with the 6th 8th Boys Brigades and is also part of Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band.

He was first gifted the instrument, believed to have been made just after the First World War, by his neighbour Bob about a year ago.

Finlay played Bob a tune to help keep his spirits up during social isolation and the idea kicked off from there.

Fiona Liddell, Finlay’s mum, said: “He’s just been going round the village to different streets, and standing outside people’s houses playing.

“It has been amazing, folk are coming out to their doorstep clapping. People have messaged asking him to go to their street, and if we know of anyone in total lockdown he is trying to make sure he goes to that street.

“The pipes were used in the war to rally the troops. This does look like an invisible war, now they are going to help people hopefully keep their spirits up.

“He says the best bit is making people smile. He has been doing it everyday.

“They went down to Forbank Care Home and played in the garden there and played at McGonagall House for the residents. They are socially distancing piping, standing two meters apart.

“He is getting so much out of it as well, to see people come together.”

Finlay was also asked if he could perform up at Piperdam which he did.

Fiona added: “People are just opening their windows or standing just outside, it is great, it has boosted everyone’s spirits.

“I am really proud that he is giving his time for other people, and how it has brought the village together.

“If anybody knows of people who would benefit they can get in touch.”

Anyone who wants Finlay to visit their street, as long as its within Birkhill, can post on the Birkhill Area Community Support Facebook page.