Finlay to don kilt again for Dundee walking fundraiser

He was part of a social media sensation and his backside was seen more than 54 million times in a viral video.

Now, kilted yoga star Finlay Wilson is hoping to raise part of a £36,000 fundraising target through next month’s Kiltwalk to continue helping vulnerable people and special needs children in Dundee.

Finlay, 30, co-founded Heartspace Yoga Body Works at Logie Church Hall on Scott Street nearly six years ago.

The group works with children who have additional support needs, adults with a wide range of injuries and disabilities and also supports outreach work at the Women’s Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre, carers’ organisations and youth groups.

Currently, a huge chunk of the budget goes towards rent for the group’s premises, but now it hopes to raise more than £35,000 so it can buy the property and reduce its running costs.

With more income to play with, Finlay hopes that once it buys the building, the group can invest more money to support the work it does for the disadvantaged in Dundee.

He said: “I’ll be taking part in Kiltwalk with 10 other teachers that we have, but we’re hoping to have a lot more with us once we’re able to get the message out.

“I’ll be doing the 25-mile distance. Although I do train a lot and walk my dog regularly, I may do some longer walks nearer the time in preparation.

“I’ve been given a new kilt to wear from the Grassmarket Community Project in Edinburgh so I’m looking forward to wearing that. The walk begins in St Andrews and finishes in Dundee, so it’s a beautiful walk too.”

Finlay, who shot to fame in a video with friend Tristan Cameron-Harper cycling through several yoga poses in kilts with a cheeky flash of their bottoms, hopes Heartspace can gain a substantial amount of cash from the walk.

He said: “A huge amount of money goes out on rent and we basically have nothing left afterwards.

“So buying the building would really help with that, but also for lottery funds. It’s very hard to get those funds if you don’t own your own building because you have less security renting.

“In general, we’d be able to invest a lot more for helping people.

“We’re all about getting kids active and we find that for children with certain issues, yoga can help calm them down, relax them and make them feel more in touch with their bodies. We’d love to be able to invest more money into what we do.”

The Dundee Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk takes place on August 20.

To sign up, visit thekiltwalk.co.uk.