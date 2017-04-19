Promotion back to the Premiership is still on for Dundee United — and finishing second will be a big step in achieving that aim, according to boss Ray McKinnon.

The Tangerines let a chance to retake that second spot in the Championship at the weekend slip through their fingers.

Falkirk, the side currently in the runners-up spot, dropped points at home to St Mirren which opened the door for McKinnon’s men to overtake if they got the three points at Somerset Park.

Bottom-of-the-table Ayr United, however, proved a tough opponent as they battle against the drop and United were held to a 0-0 draw.

That stalemate did guarantee a play-off spot but it means the Tangerines have three matches remaining — against St Mirren, Dumbarton and Morton — to make up the point that now separates them and the Bairns.

Ray said: “We’ll give everything to try and finish second.

“We’ve got the opportunity to try to get back to the Premiership — that was the aim at the start of the season, we’ve achieved that, we just want to carry on and keep moving the club forward.

“It’s clearly better to finish second.

“There’s a couple less games but the main thing at the start of the season to make sure we were in a position to try to get promoted.

“We’re in a position to try and get promoted now.

“We’ll have to refocus all our energies now to try and win our next three games, see where we end up and take the play-offs when they come.”

Meanwhile, United coach Dave Bowman was sent to the stands during last night’s Development League defeat to Celtic.

Bowman was enraged by a controversial goal that gave Celtic’s U/20s a 1-0 win at Cappielow.

At full stretch, goalkeeper Luis Zwick collected a cross from the left and, after falling, the assistant referee ruled the ball had crossed the line.

Bowman’s protests saw him sent off by the referee.

Under the cosh for much of the contest, the United kids weren’t able to get back on terms as the home side took the points.