Woman had to have finger amputated after alleged dog attack in Dundee

A woman had to have her finger amputated as a result of allegedly being bitten by an out-of-control Staffie.

Yvonne Courage allegedly suffered the injury during an incident in Whitfield on December 20 last year.

Prosecutors allege the dog’s owner, Lorraine Gray, 60, allowed her pet to be dangerously out of control on Berwick Drive, where she lives.

The Staffie allegedly approached Ms Courage and her golden retriever before biting the dog on the head and body and struggling violently with Ms Courage.

The dog allegedly bit her on the hand to her injury whereby her finger was amputated.

Gray pleaded not guilty and will stand trial in July.

