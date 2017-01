A man who shouted at his former partner was fined £400 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Martin King, 26, of Brownhill Road, was found guilty after trial of one charge against him.

He was found guilty of engaging in a course of conduct which caused his former partner Shauni Galligan fear and alarm by shouting and swearing at her, shouting abusive remarks at her and threatening her with violence, between March 1 and July 16 last year.