Fine for Arbroath man who breached non-harassment order days before it was due to expire

A man breached an order preventing him from contacting his former partner days before it was due to expire.

Garry Brown, 46, admitted contacting the woman through social media on April 6, despite being placed on an order preventing him from doing so in April 2019.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Brown had tried to contact the woman through Facebook and while speaking to his daughter through the social media platform.

Brown, of Elm Brae, Arbroath, pleaded guilty from custody to breaching the order.

Sheriff John Rafferty made Brown subject to an additional non-harassment order for 12 months and fined him £100.