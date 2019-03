A sheriff has fined a man who claimed he mistakenly struck the buttocks of a woman in Dundee city centre.

Christopher Ruxton, 37, of Hill Street, Arbroath, claimed he thought he was touching his female friend while outside TSB on Albert Square on November 15, 2017.

He pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman by striking her buttocks and putting his arm around her body.

Solicitor Nick Whelan said Ruxton apologised to the woman upon realising the mistake. He was fined £270.