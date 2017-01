A man drove a car without a licence, insurance or MOT certificate.

Ed Bowman, 21, of Whitfield Square, was fined £600 after he admitted driving without a licence at Lawrence Street, Milnbank Road, Polepark Road and Brook Street on October 4.

He also admitted driving without insurance and without a MOT certificate.

Bowman was also issued with six driving penalty points and thereafter disqualified from driving for six months under the totting up of points.