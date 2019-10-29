Fine and ban for man who drove over roundabout in Dundee

A sheriff fined and banned a drink-driver who was spotted driving over a roundabout.

John Gilchrist, of Ballindean Terrace, was found to have 88 mics in 100ml of breath, exceeding the limit of 22 mics, on Drumgeith Road and Douglas Road on October 5.

The court heard Gilchrist had been drinking with friends a short distance away before he attracted the attention of the police.

A member of the public saw Gilchrist’s car swerving across the road and stopped to speak to officers who were in the area dealing with another matter.

Police saw the 54-year-old drive his car through the centre of the roundabout before stopping him.

Solicitor Doug McConnell said Gilchrist was “embarrassed” and “ashamed” of his conduct.

He was fined £400 and disqualified from driving for 17 months.