Find out where to get your Covid-19 vaccine in Tayside and Fife this week

Locals across Tayside and Fife who have not had their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine have been urged to make use of drop-in clinics this week.

Those who have not received their first dose, and people who have waited eight weeks since their first, will be able to get vaccinated.

No appointment is necessary, and the clinics will run across Fife and Tayside, including in Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross.

Tayside and Fife Covid-19 vaccine clinics

In Fife, vaccination centres will open from 12-8pm at various locations. No appointment is necessary.

Covid-19 vaccination is also open to people who do not live in Fife, such as those who work in the Kingdom but live elsewhere.

In Scotland, nearly a third of all young adults are still unvaccinated despite jabs being available for all those over-18.

In Tayside, Covid-19 vaccine clinics will be held across Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross.

You can hover over our map to get the details for the clinic near you.

National clinical director Jason Leitch said uptake of the vaccine among 18-29 year olds had been slower than in other age groups.

The latest data showed 69% of 18-29-year-olds have received their first dose, compared to 80% of 30-39-year-olds.

Health secretary Humza Yousaf urged all Scots to play their part in tackling the virus by getting vaccinated.

He said: “All of the evidence says that the vaccines are working as we continue to battle the faster-transmitting Delta variant which is now dominant, so I urge everyone to take advantage of the vaccination programme which is open to every adult in Scotland.

“We have made getting a vaccination easier than ever — head to one of the drop-in clinics being offered across the country or, if you prefer, book an appointment online at NHS Inform.”

As Level 0 rules came into force across Scotland, NHS Tayside warned people living locally that the region was not “out of the woods”.

Dr Emma Fletcher, NHS Tayside director of public health, said: “There are still a lot of people needing treatment for Covid in the community and hospital and unfortunately people are still dying from this virus.

“We are also seeing younger people with Covid in Ninewells, including in our critical care unit.

“Getting both doses of the vaccine offers maximum protection against Covid-19.”