Financial support for Scotland from Westminster ‘astonishing and unprecedented’, says Tory MSP

The Scottish Government has received an extra £3.5 billion from Westminster due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the UK Government.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s job retention scheme has led to spending of £4.8bn, resulting in the protection of hundreds of thousands of jobs, the Conservatives said.

Nearly £700 million has been invested in supporting the self-employed, and loans schemes have provided around £1.3bn in cash for Scottish firms, according to Westminster figures.

The UK Government also said help had arrived through uplifts in Universal Credit of £119m, statutory sick pay support of £77m, and working tax credit uplifts of around £28.6m.

The figures relate to the Barnett Formula, which is used to work out an equivalent government spend in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales on public services, compared to England, based on population size.

Scottish Conservative shadow finance secretary, Donald Cameron MSP, said: “The level of financial support from the UK Government is astonishing and unprecedented.

“It proves how valuable this union of four nations is, and how we pull together in times of crisis.

“It also puts firmly to bed any suggestion that Westminster doesn’t care about Scotland – this shows 10 billion reasons very much to the contrary.

“This money isn’t just being used to arm the health and care services with what they need to fight coronavirus.

“It’s safeguarding hundreds of thousands of jobs, making sure our economy can return to strength, and protecting the most vulnerable in society.”