‘Financial incentives’ helping Taysiders quit smoking

The latest stats on smoking cessation suggest stubbing it out has never been easier for Taysiders.

NHS Scotland reports that local smokers looking to kick the habit are 50% more likely to succeed now than they were five years ago.

Between March last year and this April, 626 people out of 2,668 had avoided lighting up after 12 weeks – the threshold of what constitutes an official “quit”.

The success rate of 23.4% is a vast improvement on four years ago when 14.7% of attempts succeeded.

Taysiders are also quitting ahead of expectations – attributed by experts to the local health board’s Quit4U and Give It Up For Baby incentive schemes which offer supermarket vouchers to quitters.

Joseph Carter, head of the British Lung Foundation Scotland, said: “One possible reason why we’re seeing more people quit smoking in Dundee is the use of financial incentives to encourage people to use pharmacies to help them quit.

“Studies have demonstrated that targeted financial support can help more people to stub out smoking for good.”

The figures relate to those who sign up for NHS-run smoking cessation services, delivered exclusively by pharmacies in Tayside.

The majority of local quitters do so using nicotine replacement therapies such as gum or patches.

About one in five is also given varenicline (branded as Champix) to reduce their cravings further.

Vaping devices are not included in the figures as they are not prescribed on the NHS, but the health service has acknowledged their impact.

Margaret Winton, NHS Tayside tobacco programme manager, said: “We know that people wishing to stop smoking will often try a range of different products, including e-cigarettes, before they successfully quit.

“Anyone who wants to stop smoking can visit any local community pharmacy or call Quit Your Way on 01382 424127.”