The financial hardship wrought by Covid-19 across Dundee has been “devastating,” according to the council’s leader.

According to the latest figures from Dundee City Council, obtained through a freedom of information request, 15,020 summary warrants were issued for non-payment of council tax.

And, although at first glance that appears to be 2,270 less than it was this time last year, summary warrants only started running after a lockdown hiatus.