Final wish of Fife girl, 7, with rare terminal illness is to raise money at summer fete

A brave seven-year-old girl with a rare terminal illness has declared her final wish is to raise money for charity at a summer fete.

Little Darcy McGuire suffers from chordoma – a rare form of bone cancer which affects only one in every 20 million children. It was diagnosed in January.

A fundraising fete has been fixed up for tomorrow to boost funds for Chas (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland).

Carol Donald, Darcy’s mum, said it is Darcy’s “final wish” to make the fete a huge success.

She said: “We want to invite everyone to come along and help her fulfil her dream.

“We have set a fundraising target of £1,000, but we’ve already raised over £600 before the fete has even opened.

“The money will be donated to Chas, who have helped support my family so much through the most difficult time imaginable.

“I’m also hoping that the fete will raise awareness of chordoma, which is extremely rare in children.”

The fete takes place at Glenrothes’ Newcastle Primary School where Darcy is a pupil and runs from noon until 4pm with free entry.

The family friendly event, which is expected to attract more than 200 people from the community, will be attended by the local fire brigade and police service and there will be a bouncy castle, tombola, glitter and henna tattoo stations plus a cake and candy stall.

Following the terminal diagnosis, the McGuire family was referred to Rachel House children’s hospice in Kinross, part of Chas, for palliative care.

Darcy and her family began working through her bucket list so they could pack as much as possible into her short life and create precious memories together.

Chas is the only charity in Scotland which provides hospice services for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions.