Final pint might have been pulled at notorious Dundee pub

A notorious city pub has closed for good after more than three decades in business.

The Cutty Sark in Mid Craigie has not opened since a violent punch-up was said to have broken out in the premises last week.

A spokesman for the pub confirmed the venue would not be re-opening, saying the owner had decided to retire.

“The bar is shut for good,” the spokesman said.

“Business has fallen off in recent times. It’s not just the pub business, others around here have shut as well.

“It’s been a community hub here but some people might not have treated it like that.”

He added that the owner would be happy to hear from anyone interested in taking over the lease.

The closure comes a week after reports of a violent melee breaking out at the premises.

It is understood that a fight broke out which resulted in a member of staff getting hit and another person suffering a fractured eye-socket.

However, Police Scotland said it had no record of being called to a fight at the pub.

The Cutty Sark has been a popular watering hole for generations of residents in the Mid Craigie area, but declining business has given it some tough times in recent years.

The bar has also been no stranger to violent incidents, with perhaps the most notorious of them coming in the summer of 1989.

In July of that year, Dundee gangster, George Kerr was shot in a targeted attack inside the pub – leaving the then 29-year-old fighting for his life.

Speaking to Tele earlier this year about the shooting, George said: “I fell down to the floor and I heard click, click – he had run out of bullets. There was blood in my eyes and my vision was blurred. I thought ‘how many times have I been shot?’”

A Dundee City Council spokesman confirmed the local authority is responsible for the lease of The Cutty Sark bar, adding: “Dundee City Council does lease the premises to the tenant.”