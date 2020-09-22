Fin Robertson signs new long-term Dundee deal amid interest from other clubs

Dundee have secured the future of young star Fin Robertson after the teenager signed a three-year deal with the Dens Park club.

The 17-year-old leapt into the limelight for the Dark Blues last season with composed midfield displays and featured 22 times in all competitions.

Come the end of the campaign, Robertson was given the Isobel Sneddon Young Player of the Year award in his breakthrough season.

Having played for manager James McPake in the youth set-up, Robertson was given a first-team debut on the last day of the 2018/19 season as a 16-year-old against

St Mirren during McPake’s stint as caretaker boss.

And the Dens gaffer revealed his impressive form had interested other clubs.

On the Dundee website, he said: “It’s as important as any other business we’ve done this summer, getting Finlay tied down, particularly with the interest other clubs have shown in him.

“We believe he is at the right place and Fin, his family and his agent believe the same. We are delighted that he has committed his future to the club.

“I’ve worked with him since he was 14 and always knew if he worked hard and did the right things he could have a career in football.

“This is just the start for him and we believe with the experience we have in the dressing-room and Fin’s eagerness to learn it’s only going to make him a better player.”

Ahead of the new Championship term, he has now committed his future to his boyhood club until the summer of 2023.