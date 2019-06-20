Film written by Braeview Academy pupils aims to stop the city’s firebugs

Warming their hands at a fire inside a stolen wheelie bin, boozy youngsters film the blaze and the arrival of firefighters, buzzing with excitement at the damage they’ve caused.

Scenes such as these take place across Dundee on a regular basis – so much so that 16 pupil actors at Braeview Academy have written a fictional film based on similar real-life events.

The film, which does not yet have a name, follows a group of young teens in Dundee who manage to acquire alcohol, then steal a wheelie bin and set fire to it in Middleton Woods.

The plot then continues to show a three-year-old girl who is in intensive care after receiving injuries in a house fire – a blaze which crews were delayed in attending as they were tackling the bin incident.

The educational film will be shown at primary schools across Dundee in a bid to deter and reduce deliberate fire-setting.

It was filmed by Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service as part of their prevention and protection work and will be shown during their school visits.

Community firefighter Kevin Phillip said Braeview pupils were asked to take part following an incident last September in which the school’s former building was burned down in a huge fire.

Mr Phillip said: “Secondary fires are very common in that area. There is a trend for kids stealing wheelie bins and taking them up to Middleton Woods to set fire to them.

“We’re doing everything we can to try to stop it, working with the children to help them understand the consequences of these fires and getting neighbours to hide their bins and reduce temptation.”

The pupils said they wanted to make their film as realistic as possible. In the film, a character played by S2 pupil Erin Dunn is a bully and convinces her friends to start the fire against their better judgement.

Katie Houston, also S2, who plays Erin’s friend said: “My character didn’t want to do it but she thought that if she didn’t then she would get dropped and Erin wouldn’t want to be her friend any more.

“There is a lot of peer pressure in school.”

The pupils said that after working on the film, they would have the confidence to stand up to a bully and tell them not to start a fire, or to walk away from the situation.

Billy Marr, S2, said: “If they want to do it and get caught then they can do that on their own, I can choose not to do it.”

As part of the filming, the children started a real fire in a wheelie bin. They all said they were shocked at how quickly it took effect. Byron Smith, S2, said: “Within five minutes it was a dead bin. There was nothing of it left, it was all melted. The flames could have spread to the grass and gone over to the school.”

This kind of danger is exactly what the fire service is hoping the film will help pupils understand, as crews say a small blaze can quickly turn into a big, uncontrolled fire.

Firefighters were on scene to put out the fire after filming.

Drama teacher Gillian Hyslop said: “It was exciting for the children to take part in something like this and to be part of making a positive contribution to the community.”