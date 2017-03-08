A film from 1944 that was shot in Dundee will feature in the third and final part Growing Up in Scotland: A Century Of Childhood.

The new three-part BBC Scotland series has been exploring the last 100 years of childhood — a dramatic period when children went from being seen but not heard to modern times, when children are the very centre of their parents’ lives — from a Scottish perspective.

Tomorrow’s last episode, on BBC2 Scotland at 9pm, reveals a growing concern during the Second World War about criminality among children and it features a film, shot entirely in the city, to address the problem.

Commissioned by the Scottish Office, Children of the City was made for an international audience by pioneering director Bridget “Budge” Cooper.

The narration of the film says: “The work of war makes it a hard job to keep children out of mischief.” It opens with three lads breaking into a pawnbroker’s shop and larking about until they are discovered by the police.

“It then follows them to juvenile court, with one of the younger boys being sent to one of Scotland’s new guidance clinics, while an older boy, who has been in trouble before, is taken out of his home and sent to an approved school.