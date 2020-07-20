Blockbuster film release dates will delay reopening of cinemas in Dundee

Blockbuster film release dates have delayed reopening plans for major cinemas in Dundee.

A spokesman for Odeon, which originally announced it would open on July 15 in line with Scottish Government guidance, told the Tele plans had changed.

Only 21 of more than 120 Odeon cinemas across the UK are currently open.

A spokesman said: “In light of changes in the timing of this summer’s big blockbusters, the reopening dates scheduled for the rest of our cinemas across July, including Odeon Luxe Dundee, will now be phased over July and August.”

Cineworld revealed it has also postponed reopening – and dates could still be subject to change.

A statement said: “In line with recent changes to upcoming film release dates, we have made the decision to move our reopening date to July 31.

“We hope that we will be able to reopen all Cineworld cinemas across the UK and Ireland at that time, subject to UK Government restrictions. With the ongoing pandemic, this new date remains subject to final confirmation.”

Meanwhile, the DCA has announced plans to reopen on September 4.

A spokeswoman said: “The cinema, cafe bar and print studio will all open on this date, subject to the latest government guidance, with the galleries opening the following week.

“After this long closure period we are incredibly excited at the prospect of welcoming audiences back into our building.

“We have heard from so many people who miss being able to visit and we have missed seeing our audiences just as much.”