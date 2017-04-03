Dundee’s horror film festival is set to return to DCA for a seventh year next month, featuring a bumper line-up of Stephen King classics.

Dedicated to all things scary, Dundead will run from Thursday to Sunday, April 27 to 30, and — as well as bringing back classics — will also feature a host of previews and new titles geared to entice the city’s horror fanatics.

First introduced in 2011, the festival now puts together a programme taking into account film suggestions from enthusiastic attendees.

This year’s festival will kick off with a special Dundead edition of DCA’s regular film quiz, which will see teams test their knowledge on all things horror with prizes up for grabs for the highest scores.

Chris O’Neil, Dundead festival programmer, said the event will have a familiar feel.

He said: “For our seventh Dundead Film Festival we wanted to follow our usual style of programming of mixing classics with previews and exceptional recent horror titles, but this year we’ve curated our most ambitious retrospective line-up yet.

“We chose Stephen King as the focus for 2017 and are screening seven movies adapted from his work.”

There is also a line-up of previews and recent releases including The Devil’s Candy, Always Shine, The Void, The Autopsy of Jane Doe and The Chamber.

There are a variety of ticket types available for the screenings, which can be bought from the DCA Box Office, at www.dca.org.uk or on 01382 909 900.