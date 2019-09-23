Film exploring mental health struggles faced by men launched in Dundee

A film exploring the mental health struggles faced by men has been launched in Dundee.

Daily Battle, is one of six films being released by charity Front Lounge, in the run up to World Mental Health Day in October.

The film is part of a suite of films entitled Foolish Optimism: Hope in Action.

The idea came from Michael Elliot, a regular at Viper Strike Airsoft Dundee and part of the Foolish Optimism group.

Michael said: “Viper Strike is like one big family, we’re all friends and regularly talk about our mental health. Nothing is off limits and there’s no judgment.

“There’s often the fear that if you open up you’re seen as less of a man. I hope the film will encourage men to open up a bit more – and to maybe see more groups of men meeting up regularly to chat things through.”