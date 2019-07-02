Film award win is ‘Scheme’ come true for director of Dundee-based drama

A film director says he’s “chuffed” after his movie about life in Dundee in the 1970s scooped an award at a prestigious film festival.

Schemers, directed by Dave McLean, premiered at the Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) at the weekend when it picked up the Audience Award as voted for by cinema-goers who attend public screenings.

Set in 1979, the movie focuses on real events and people in the city at the time, looking at youth culture as well as the music promotion business.

It tells the story of Dave and his two friends on their money-making escapades in the city.

Filming for the movie took place in 2017-18 and included scenes in the Caird Hall, Groucho’s and the Beat Generator Live music venue.

The film was written by Dave in conjunction with Khaled Spiewak and Kyle Titterton.

Speaking about the award, Dave said: “It’s great. We are so chuffed to win it. It was just totally surprising.

“I don’t know what critics will say – hopefully we will get a few good reviews.

“If you can sell tickets and people like the film that’s vital.

“I had never seen it in a big theatre. People were laughing at the right places.

“It’s all about Dundee. The city comes out of it in a really good light and that was my main objective.”

The idea for the movie came after people encouraged Dave to write down some of his stories.

“People used to say that I had plenty of stories,” he said.

“We’ve got enough material for an eight-part TV show.”

Dave added after the movie was shown there was a standing ovation. “It was mad – I thought I was going to wake up in a minute,” he said.

He said he had also thought about turning the film into a stage play.

The Edinburgh International Film Festival is the world’s longest continually-running film festival, having started in 1947.