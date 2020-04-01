Nursing union claim members are not being provided with PPE whilst working on the frontline during Covid-19 outbreak

The Royal College of Nursing is demanding that nursing professionals across the UK’s health and care sector are supported with personal protective equipment (PPE) while delivering care.

In a statement, the nursing union outlined that “nurses are struggling to obtain adequate supplies of PPE and hand sanitiser, and do not have access to Covid-19 testing.”

Nursing professionals are continuing to visit patients in their own homes, care homes, hospices and other social care settings during the coronavirus outbreak, supporting them with what are often complex conditions.

Theresa Fyffe, RCN Scotland director, said: “It is unconscionable that frontline nursing staff working in the community, care homes and hospices are still inadequately protected to carry out their work safely.

“Our members are telling us that they simply are not getting the PPE they need, and there is evidence of hospices and care homes asking for donations of gloves, goggles and aprons; this situation simply cannot continue.

“I am calling on the government to urgently prioritise the flow of equipment which they say is available, to ensure every single member of the nursing profession is safe to go to work.

“Every minute we wait is a minute too long. All staff, no matter where they work, must feel safe. The RCN will continue to raise this issue until it is resolved.”