Figures show more than 1,000 needles found on Dundee streets in past three years

More than 1,000 items of drug paraphernalia have been recovered from the city’s streets in the last three years, new figures have revealed.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request showed that since the start of 2017, a total of 1,370 needles have been found on streets across Dundee, with 235 being found this year alone.

This marked a fall from both 2018 and 2017, where 459 and 616 needles were recovered in these years respectively.

Stobswell was consistently the worst-affected area, with more than 300 needles collected there since the start of 2017.

This was closely followed by the Hilltown, which registered 229 needles being collected from streets in this area and then the city centre, which had 129 syringes found since the start of 2017.

However, despite the sizeable haul of needles found on Dundee streets in the past three years, the figures showed that there has actually been a decline in the number of items that had been collected.

In Stobswell, the number had fallen from a high of 178 in 2017 down to just 28 this year. This decline was repeated in areas such as Lochee – when 67 items recovered in 2017 compared to 29 this year and Ardler, where the number dropped to five this year from 27 back in 2017.

Whitfield, however, where there was a steep increase in the number of needles collected – with the figure rising from just six in 2017 up to 38 this year.

The figures also reveal that there were 13 areas where no items of drug paraphernalia found at all since 2017, including the West Ferry, Trottick and Panmurefield.

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “The Dundee Community Safety Partnership has a drugs-related litter group to deal with the problem of used needles and other drugs waste inappropriately disposed of in the city.

“It works to reduce the amount of needle litter by identifying problem areas through reports received about discarded needles. These areas are then targeted to raise awareness and identify the people responsible so they can be educated on the best way to dispose of their used needles safely.

“No one should attempt to lift a discarded needle themselves.

“A single point of contact phone number can be used 24 hours a day for a rapid response to remove the potential danger. It is 01382 433063.”