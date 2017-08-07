Children as young as nine are receiving treatment for eating disorders in Tayside.

Figures obtained by the Tele show primary school-aged children attended child and mental health services (CAMHS) for eating disorders in both 2016 and 2017.

Last year, 32 children attended for an eating disorder assessment — and 19 attended in the seven months up to July 1 this year.

At least one child aged nine was assessed in 2016, and children as young as 10 have attended this year.

A further breakdown of patients’ ages has not been released by the health board as it may identify individuals.

However, NHS Tayside did reveal that 15 was the most common age for a child to receive help from the service in 2016, which dropped to 13 this year.

Councillor Ken Lynn, chairman of Dundee health and social care integrated joint board, described the figures as “worrying”.

He said: “It’s certainly come as a surprise to hear of children aged nine attending these type of appointments.

“I would have thought these disorders would usually first be identified in an older age group. It’s certainly not the type of health concern you associate with primary school children.

“However, I suppose if they have been identified at that age as having the potential for an eating disorder, it’s good that treatment is being given as early as possible.

“So while it is worrying, it’s better than it being identified later on when it’s harder to treat.”

Girls were far more likely to access the service, with 27 female patients as opposed to five males in 2016.

A spokeswoman for the health board said: “NHS Tayside has a specialist outpatients eating disorders team for young people based at the Centre for Child Health in Dundee.

“This is a Tayside-wide service ensuring the appropriate assessment and treatment of patients with significant eating disorder symptoms who are referred to child and adolescent mental health services.

“The multidisciplinary team that works with young people includes staff from a range of health professions including nursing, dietetics, psychological therapies and psychiatry.

“The service aims to provide timely assessment and a streamlined pathway for young people with eating disorders.

“The team focuses on recovery for the patient while reducing inpatient hospital treatment where possible.”