Some parts of Dundee are almost four times more expensive to buy property in than others, a Tele investigation has shown.

Data from the Scottish Government’s official statistics breaks down house prices across the country into various subdivisions.

This includes 29 intermediate zones in Dundee with the most recent prices taken from 2015.

The zones stretch from Fintry, in the north of the city, to Perth Road in the west, and include areas such as Lochee, Baxter Park, Kirkton and Fairmuir. Huge disparities in prices can be seen in different areas — even those which border each other.

In Dundee, the mean house price was £134,534 in 2015 — more than £40,000 cheaper than the national average of £176,787.

The cheapest place to stay in Dundee was Hilltown with an average house price of £63,156.

West Ferry had the highest average house prices of all the intermediate zones at £229,798 — about 3.7 times more expensive than the mean cost of a property in the Hilltown.

The prices in West Ferry were also 2.7 times more expensive than neighbouring Douglas West.

Fintry was the area where houses were closest to the city-wide average at a mean cost of £136,056.

Nora Sinclair is a director of Martin and Co Estate Agents, based in Whitehall Crescent in Dundee.

The firm, which also has an office in Kirkcaldy, provides property management, investment, mortgage and financial services.

She said the reputation of some areas in Dundee could seriously affect average house prices. Nora, 59, who has worked in the industry for 18 years, said: “These figures aren’t surprising.

“The West End is always popular because properties are close to places like Ninewells Hospital. There are also a lot of student properties there.

“In Broughty Ferry there’s always a demand for residential properties, particularly in the current market. People like it as it’s close to the sea, but out of the city centre.

“Some areas can be difficult to sell houses in because of their reputation.

“People hear Hilltown, Dens Road or Lochee mentioned, for example, and think of them as bad areas.

“But there are some good properties in those areas. But there will be people who move there and they immediately want to get out.”

Nora said she feels the attitude of a lot of buy-to-let landlords had a negative effect on house prices in some areas in the city.

She added: “I think in a lot of the areas this can be down to the owners not looking after properties — particularly landlords.

“They maybe don’t bother with the gardens, or just don’t really look after the property the way they should, and that can bring down the whole area.”

She also said the huge price tags on some higher-demand areas were not always worth the money.

She explained: “There was a property sold recently in Broughty Ferry, a one-bedroom flat, and it sold for £125,000, which is a lot of money.

“You could buy two properties with one bedroom in the Hilltown or Lochee for that price.

“For that amount of money, many people would be better buying somewhere a bit more middle of the road, in terms of price, to get value for money.

“Buy-to-let landlords would definitely be better buying two properties in cheaper areas.”

Nora said the Waterfront investment would have an effect on house prices in the future and she expected Dundee prices to rise higher than the national average in the next few years.

She added: “The Waterfront will play a part. Also, with the way the market is in Aberdeen, a lot of property investors are looking at Dundee instead.

“In a few years time we will definitely see an increase but I don’t think prices will go to quite the same level that we see in Edinburgh or Aberdeen.

“It’s definitely the right time to invest in Dundee just now.”

The Scottish Government statistics show that 50.6% of properties in the city in 2015 were flats, compared with the national average of 30.7%.

And the average house in Dundee has three rooms, compared with the national average of four.