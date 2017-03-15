Dundee has the highest rate of babies dying in Scotland, new figures have revealed.

Data released by the National Records of Scotland shows that in some cases the rate of babies dying in the city last year was more than twice the national average.

The Dundee City Council area had the highest rate of perinatal deaths in Scotland in 2016, with 12 per 1,000 live births — almost twice the national rate of 6.1 per 1,000 births. Perinatal deaths occur either at birth or up to a week after.

The city also has the highest rate of neonatal deaths — those within the first four weeks of life — at 7.6 per 1,000 live births, more than twice the national average of 2.7.

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said “a considerable proportion” of Dundee residents lived in deprived areas, adding: “We know that these high levels of deprivation are strongly associated with health inequalities, demonstrated by poorer health, poorer management of health and in this case more negative outcomes for mothers and infants.

“Much is being done to address these inequalities and to support those most in need to reduce their risk of poor outcomes.”

The board said it was working to improve the health and wellbeing of pregnant women and their newborn babies through various schemes, including its smoking cessation and optimal weight management initiatives.

Michael Jordan and partner Chloe Moore lost their daughter Emilli at Ninewells Hospital on May 23 last year. Chloe had been admitted to Perth Royal Infirmary on May 18 but by May 23 she hadn’t given birth and she was transferred to Ninewells.

Chloe said her womb had ruptured and baby Emilli had slipped up into her chest cavity. Emilli was then delivered by emergency caesarean section but despite the efforts of staff she could not be saved.

Speaking to the Tele, Michael said the couple, from Perthshire, were still waiting for the outcome of an investigation into Emilli’s death, and were finding it difficult to try and move on.

Michael, 44, said: “It’s very difficult to describe what we have gone through. The pain has been unimaginable.

“As we are still waiting to find out exactly what happened, everything is very much still up in the air.”

Chloe said: “I don’t think NHS Tayside has the staff to deal with what we are going through. We feel like we are just a statistic.

“The staff at the neonatal unit were great. The doctor explained that what happened wasn’t our fault and some of them even came to Emilli’s funeral. But in general the staff just don’t seem to be trained to understand what you are going through.”

The couple praised the charity Remember My Baby — a UK-based organisation which offers free baby remembrance photography to all UK parents experiencing the loss of their baby before, during or shortly after birth.

Ruth Trotter set up Remember My Baby in 2014 and the charity has helped more than 1,000 families. Ms Trotter said: “The images allow people to see things as they were. Before, there wouldn’t have been any images to share with family.”