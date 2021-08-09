Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 9th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus

Fighting podium keeps Mitchell in British GT title battle after all seasons at Snetterton

By Graham Brown
August 9, 2021, 11:19 am
Sandy Mitchell (left) and Adam Balon on the Snetterton podium. Supplied by McMedia.
A fighting podium place and important points haul has kept reigning champ Sandy Mitchell in the British GT title hunt after the latest double-header round at Snetterton.

The Angus 21-year-old and team-mate Adam Balon left the Norfolk circuit with a second and fourth place in their No. 1 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo, prepared by Barwell Motorsport.

Mitchell heads to the next round at Oulton Park in Cheshire deep in the fight to retain his crown.

The No.1 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo of Sandy Mitchell and Adam Balon in action at Snetterton. Supplied by British GT

The young Lamborghini factory driver said: “To walk away from the weekend, especially given the mixed weather conditions we had — sunshine, wind and heavy rain — with a P2 and P4 in the championship standings in the two one-hour races is excellent.

“We handled the first race well. Adam did a solid job in his stint, then I had a lot of pace at the start of my stint before I had to manage a rear brake issue over the final 20 minutes.”

But while the first race at the Norfolk circuit was run in dry conditions, minutes before the start of the second one-hour race the skies opened.

Mitchell enjoys his champagne moment on the Snetterton podium. Supplied by McMedia

Again starting from fourth on the grid, Mitchell was up to third exiting the first corner, but was then overtaken by the #97 Aston Martin.

After a short safety car period, the young Taysider eased passed the No. 63 sister Barwell Lamborghini and championship leader when Dane Dennis Lind ran wide.

Cutback overtake

Nine minutes later, he produced a dazzling overtake with a strong cutback manoeuvre to re-pass the Aston Martin for P2.

Mitchell, from Letham, near Forfar said: “I was pleased with that move. I settled into a good rhythm at the start of the race and it looked like our car was set up a little bit more for longer distance than the Aston.

“After that I was able to set a couple of fastest laps in the wet conditions and started closing in on the lead Mercedes.

The Barwell Motorsport-prepared Lamborghini Huracan of Sandy Mitchell and Adam Balon. Supplied by British GT

“Following our driver change, Adam chased the Mercedes down for the first few laps.

“But then I think our tyres started to go off a little bit as they got hot as the track dried and we opted to consolidate our second place.”

Oulton Park in September features two more one-hour sprint races with Mitchell and Balon sitting just 19.5 points off the sister Barwell car of Lind and Leo Machitski which leads the championship.